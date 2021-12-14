Zelda Faye Long, 79, of Harrisonburg, left this earthly life on Dec. 12, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center surrounded by her children.
Zelda was born May 24, 1942, to the late Harry and Reta (Michael) Hise. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Harry Hise Jr.
Zelda worked at Walmart as a deli clerk and was an avid Eagles member.
She is survived by six children, Keith Long of Rawley Springs, Michael Long and wife, Stacy, of Keezletown, Diana Sheffer of Lacey Spring, Karen Faye Will and husband, Kenny, of Mount Crawford, Kimberly Long and fiancé, Terry Lowe, of Shenandoah and Terry Meadows and partner, Kenny Salters, of Harrisonburg. In addition to her children, she is survived by 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Norma Kelley, Thelma Mitchell, Peggy Huffman and Mary Anne Wheelbarger.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to aid in funeral expenses, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.