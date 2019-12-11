Zella Lorene Arehart, 93, of Timberville, Va., passed away Dec. 11, 2019, at VMRC in Harrisonburg. She was born Sept. 2, 1926, in Timberville, and was a daughter of the late Clinton Carter and Ressie Holsinger Arehart.
Zella worked at the Timberville Drug Store for 60 years. She was a member of Rader Luther Church in Timberville.
Surviving are a number of nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Services will be private. Friends may call anytime at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s own choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
