Zola Enia Lawson, 84, of Stanley, passed away Sept. 8, 2020, at her home. Zola was born Feb. 16, 1936, in Franklin, W.Va., to the late John and Mary Vandevander Hedrick and she was raised by Fred and Mary Starks.
In April of 1952, she married Reginald Lawson Sr., who preceded her in death in 1989. She was the last survivor of 12 siblings.
Zola was devoted to her church and family. She worked as a waitress and in health care for many years, and worked as an undercover security guard. Along with her husband, they operated the Valley Terrace Restaurant in Elkton, formerly Levinsons Restaurant.
She is survived by a son, Reginald Lawson Jr. and wife, Teresa; daughters, Darlene Mitchell and husband, Allen, Karen Breeden, Juanita Lawson, Annette Morris and husband, Johnny; a grandson raised in the home, Reginald Brooks; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Charles Clinedinst officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required.
Memorial gifts to offset funeral expenses can be made to her daughter, Darlene Mitchell, 181 Battle Creek Drive, Stanley, VA 22851.
