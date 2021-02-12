Zula Gertrude Reeves Casady, 97, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born in Mount Solon on July 20, 1923, and was a daughter of the late James Madison and Ruth Alene (Michael) Reeves.
Zula worked at Marvel Poultry Co. in Dayton for 28 years, retiring in 1989. She was a graduate of North River High School and was a member of the Natural Chimney’s Jousting Club and the Briery Branch Community Center.
On June 19, 1943, she was united in marriage to Norman Edward Casady, who preceded her in death on June 12, 1991.
Zula is survived by daughter, Rhonda Casady of Sangerville; son, Edward Casady and wife, Jean, of Churchville; son-in-law, Roger Shifflett Sr. of Elkton; sister, Anna Clinedinst of Mount Solon; 10 grandchildren, Timmy Casady, Sandy Bailey, Wendy Perry, Roger Lee Shifflett Jr., Tammie Ervine, Tony Casady, Tina Thompson, Terry Casady, Christina Groah and C.J. Casady; 34 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and granddog, Minnie.
She was preceded in death by sons, Carl Casady and Richard "Dickie" Casady; daughter, Carolyn Shifflett; grandson, Ronnie Shifflett; and brother, James "Pete" Reeves.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren Cemetery with The Rev. Charles David Clinedinst officiating.
Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
