College
Men’s
ODAC Tournament
First Round
Tuesday
At High Seed
No. 8 Hampden-Sydney, 72, No. 9 Bridgewater 59
No. 7 Ferrum, 87, No. 10 Emory & Henry 84
Quarterfinals
Friday
At Salem Civic Center
Hampden-Sydney vs. No. 1 Randolph-Macon, 1 p.m.
No. 5 Roanoke vs. No. 4 Guilford, 3 p.m.
Ferrum vs. No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Lynchburg vs. No. 3 Washington and Lee, 8 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday
At Salem Civic Center
Hampden-Sydney-Randolph-Macon winner vs. Roanoke-Guilford winner, 6 p.m.
Ferrum-Virginia Wesleyan winner vs. Lynchburg-Washington and Lee winner, 8 p.m.
Championship
Sunday
At Salem Civic Center
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
Women’s
ODAC Tournament
First Round
Monday
At High Seed
No. 8 Lynchburg, 84, No. 9 Hollins 32
No. 7 Guilford, 62, No. 10 Virginia Wesleyan 37
Quarterfinals
Today
At Salem Civic Center
Lynchburg vs. No. 1 Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
No. 5 Shenandoah vs. No. 4 Randolph-Macon, 3 p.m.
Guilford vs. No. 2 Washington and Lee, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Roanoke vs. No. 3 Bridgewater, 8 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday
At Salem Civic Center
Lynchburg-Emory & Henry winner vs. Shenandoah-Randolph-Macon winner, 1 p.m.
Guilford-Washington & Lee winner vs. Roanoke-Bridgewater, winner, 3 p.m.
Championship
Sunday at Salem Civic Center
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
