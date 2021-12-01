Old Dominion Athletic Conference Basketball Standings
MEN
Team;Conference;Overall
Roanoke;0-0;5-0
Hampden-Sydney;0-0;4-0
Randolph-Macon;0-0;6-1
Ferrum;0-0;4-1
Lynchburg;0-0;3-1
Randolph;0-0;3-2
Virginia Wesleyan;0-0;3-4
Eastern Mennonite;0-0;2-3
Washington and Lee;0-0;2-3
Bridgewater;0-0;2-4
Guilford;0-0;2-4
Shenandoah;0-0;1-4
Today
Bridgewater at Roanoke, 5 p.m.
Guilford at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg a Washington and Lee, 7 p.m.
Hampden-Sydney at Ferrum, 7 p.m.
Virginia Wesleyan at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Eastern Mennonite at James Madison, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Team;Conference;Overall
Hollins;1-0;5-1
Randolph;1-0;5-1
Randolph-Macon;1-0;3-2
Washington and Lee;1-0;3-2
Bridgewater;1-0;2-3
Roanoke;0-0;4-0
Lynchburg;0-0;3-1
Shenandoah;0-1;3-1
Eastern Mennonite;0-1;3-3
Virginia Wesleyan;0-1;2-4
Guilford;0-1;1-3
Ferrum;0-1;1-5
Today
Randolph-Macon at Virginia Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
Washington and Lee at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Ferrum at Lynchburg, 7 p.m.
Randolph at Guilford, 7 p.m.
Hollins at Roanoke, 7:30 p.m.
