Tax Help
TaxAide offers free tax preparation for low-and-moderate income taxpayers of all ages. All volunteers are certified by the IRS. This year, TaxAide volunteers will be helping taxpayers prepare their taxes at the Luray Church of the Brethren, 11 Berrey Blvd., Luray. To make an appointment, call 540-212-9460. Taxpayers must bring ID and Social Security cards for every member of their family, as well as all tax information and forms for 2022. If schools are closed because of inclement weather, TaxAide services will also be closed.
Cruz-In Fridays
The Town of Shenandoah has planned its 2023 schedule for Cruz-In Fridays on First Street. Sponsored by the Shenandoah Heritage Center, Cruz-Ins are planned from 6-9 p.m. as follows: May 26, part of the Memorial Festival; June 9 (rain date June 16); July 7 (rain date July 14); Aug. 4 (rain date Aug 11); and Sept. 15 (rain date Sept. 22). All makes, models and years are welcome; no registration fee required. The evening also includes door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. For more information, contact 540-742-1141.
Food drive
Thanks to the success of the Page Public Library’s food drive for Luray’s Page One, the collection drive will continue. The collection box for non-perishable food items will be available at the library at 100 Zerkel Street in Luray. Any donation would be greatly appreciated.
Members needed
The Twirling Medallions has opened its group to new members. For those interested in joining, practices are held from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Elkton Middle School gym. The group is in need of twirlers, color guard members and drummers for the new year. Formed in 1970, the Twirling Medallions attend local parades and perform at numerous community events throughout the year. For more information, call Tina Hughes at 540-578-0511 or Melissa Stum at 540-820-1930.
Library activities
The Shenandoah Community Library offers “Fantastic Family Fun” beginning at 11 a.m. every Tuesday, with free story time and crafts for children of all ages. The event is also held at 10 a.m. every Monday at the Page Public Library in Luray. “Tremendous Toddlers” is held every Thursday from 10:30-11 a.m. at the Page Public Library. This activity is for 2-3 year olds and their caregivers. The story time includes nursery rhymes, songs and crafts designed to strengthen early literacy development.
Library hours
The Kibler Library in Stanley is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursdays. The “Time for Rhythm and Rhyme” children’s program is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month. Story time is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday, with a different program each week. Curbside service is available by calling ahead at 778-1605. For more information, patrons may check out www.kiblerlibrary.org.
Page Library programs
The Page Public Library in Luray has planned several activities for patrons over the next few months. A series of gardening programs for young patrons are scheduled from 4-5 p.m. on the third Monday of each month, now through Oct. 16. Each “From Seed to Harvest” program will cover a different topic to introduce children and parents to the world of gardening.
‘Movies on Main’
The Page Theater in Luray will be offering free movies as part of “Movies on Main.” Free popcorn will also be provided for the first 25 people. Movies will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays as follows: April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 7 and Dec. 12.
SNP Status Alerts
Subscribers to SHENALERTS will get emergency notifications and significant event texts. These alerts will include hazardous situations, road closures on Skyline Drive, wildland fires and other significant incidents that may affect visitors’ time in Shenandoah National Park. To subscribe, text SHENALERTS to 888777. Subscribers may opt in and out at any time. No subscriber information is retained and text content will be specific to the channel they choose. Skyline Drive status can also be tracked via the park Facebook and Twitter feeds, or by calling 540-999-3500, option 1, option 1. A separate information channel has been established that allows subscribers to track campground availability. To subscribe, text SHENCAMP to 888777. On weekends, subscribers will receive an early afternoon text about the number of available campsites at each campground. An additional text will be sent when each campground fills. Subscribers may opt in and out at any time.
Free concerts
Cooter's in Luray will hold free drive-in concerts on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m. with Ben “Cooter” Jones and the Cooter's Garage. For more information, contact 540-843-2517, visit them on Facebook or email info@cootersplace.com.
'Call-Care' program
The Luray Police Department offers a "Call-Care" program for handicapped or elderly citizens. Registered citizens will receive regular telephone calls from the police department to check on their well-being. Luray citizens may print the application to apply for this service. To apply, applications should be submitted to the Luray Police Department at: 45 East Main St., P.O. Box 629, Luray, Va. 22835.
Veterans van
The Veterans Transportation Network (VTN) van travels to the Martinsburg VA Center weekly, offering transportation to veterans with scheduled morning appointments. VTN is in need for volunteer drivers to transport area veterans. Persons interested in volunteering are asked to contact the Transportation Office at 304-263-0811, ext. 3732, or 1-800-817-3807, ext. 3732.
Mementos needed
The Trustees of the Mauck Meeting House are in need of donations, pictures, mementos and any memories of Mauck Meeting House. This information will be used to update and replace the interpretive marker in front of the building.
All pictures and mementos will be noted and returned to the sender. Items may be sent to: Mauck Meeting House, in care of Cathy Mauck, 2552 Old Forge Rd., Luray, Va. 22835, or call 540-742-3905.
Veteran banners on sale
The Town of Stanley is again selling banner sponsorships to honor area veterans and active-duty service members. Banners are $79 and will be available for purchase March 1-31. Checks should be made payable to the Town of Stanley Veteran Banners and can be mailed to Christi Bosley Baker, P.O. Box 190, Stanley, Va. 22851. For more information or to purchase a banner, contact her at 540-742-9124. Banners will be displayed in conjunction with Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
Clogging performances
The Shenandoah Valley Cloggers will be performing at Skyline Resort for 2023 on a new night. Performances are planned from 7:30–8:30 p.m. on Thursdays as follows: April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9. Shows are free and open to the public.
Activities scheduled
The Rec Center, 630 W. Main St., Luray, offers a variety of activities each week. The fitness program NWF is held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Yoga is scheduled from 4:30–6 p.m. on Thursdays. For area youth, the 2G guide and grow program is held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays; “Looney For Legos” 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays; Youth Leadership from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays; and Mentorship from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Under the leadership of PACA and Choices, crafts and activities are offered from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact the center at 540-660-0501. The Rec is always in need of volunteers to help at the center. For more information, email Dmendez@livinglegacyluray.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.