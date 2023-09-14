The Daily News-Record places high standards on accuracy, accountability and diversity of opinion. The purpose of opinions on the Forum Page is to expose people to different points of view and help them understand news topics more clearly. An opinion piece may help somebody else develop their own idea about an issue.
Anyone may submit an opinion piece to the Daily News-Record. The Daily News-Record accepts submissions of Letters to the Editor and Open Forums, or op-eds.
Open Forums must be between 500 – 800 words and are subject to editing for length, content, clarity and style. You can also submit them via email to letters@dnronline.com, or send them in by mail. Open Forums express a coherent argument about a relevant topic in an informed way.
All open forums must be accompanied with a full name, town or city of residence and contact phone number. The phone number is not printed, it’s used to reach opinion writers for questions and clarification.
Letters to the Editor are a shorter way to give an opinion. Letters must be 250 words or less and are subject to editing for length, content, clarity and style. Letters may also be submitted by email, mail or the online form on the DN-R website.
Every opinion piece received is considered for publication. The Daily News-Record reserves the right to edit and publish any of the stories it receives. Due to the quantity of letters, we cannot publish every letter we receive.
To make it more likely a submitted letter is published, see the following guidelines:
• Fill out the submission form completely. A full name, city or town of residence and a contact phone number must be provided. The phone number will not be printed.
• Check facts. It is a good idea to include supporting documentation, links etc. for fact-checking purposes along with your letter. Be available by phone or email in case an editor needs to reach out to you with a question. Open forums that make unsubstantiated claims will not be considered.
• The Daily News-Record will not print letters that attack private individuals. Fair criticism of elected or public officials/figures is OK. Quotes are sacrosanct. Anything in quotation marks must be attributed correctly.
• Do not use all caps. Do not use confusing jargon.
The DN-R’s new guidelines were informed by the Martinsburg Journal, The Frederick News Post and The Washington Post guides for writing opinion pieces.
Signed,
Jillian Lynch, DN-R Managing Editor
