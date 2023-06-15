Virginia’s state primary elections will take place Tuesday, elections where political parties get to nominate their candidates for the general election in November.
Political parties rule primaries. In Virginia, primary elections can be run by the Virginia Department of Elections, or they can take the form of a firehouse primary, which is an election that is conducted by a political party.
While there are no state-run primary elections in Rockingham County or Harrisonburg this year ahead of the Nov. 7 general elections, the Rockingham County Republican Party hosted — very common in Virginia — a firehouse primary to elect its candidate for Board of Supervisors.
Primaries put on by the Virginia Department of Elections are open — anyone, regardless of their political party or lack thereof — may vote in a given party’s primary election. But the firehouse primaries are different. In a 2019 story in the Virginia Mercury, Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington, called Virginia’s primaries in general “something of a free-for-all,” where parties have the power.
There are numerous differences between the types of primary. The state primaries all happen on the same day. This year, it’s on Tuesday. The firehouse elections vary. The Rockingham County Republicans hosted their race for the candidate for an open Board of Supervisors seat May 13 — a Saturday — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The state-run primary would take place at a polling place in an election precinct. The firehouse primary can be anywhere. For example, the firehouse primary in Rockingham County was originally scheduled at Bridgewater Municipal Building, but four days before, the party announced the location was going to switch to the the Doug Will Tennis Center, also in Bridgewater.
And that’s not a crack on the individual party in this case. It’s just an example of how things can get muddy during the firehouses across the state.
Additionally, one of the most important elements, while state-run primaries in Virginia are open — in firehouses, parties can turn away voters who are not registered with that party. Independent or moderate voters who were not registered Republicans could have been turned away on May 13, whereas if the primary had been held by the Virginia Department of Elections, anyone with any affiliation could vote.
Article 3 of Virginia state code guarantees political parties the right to nominate candidates. And the candidates should reflect the actual members of the party they are being nominated by. If there are three times the number of Democrats in a locality and they all decide to vote in the Republican primary, that could water down the race for the Republicans.
Primaries, especially the firehouse, is not the best way to represent all people in a district, but that’s not today’s argument. The firehouse gives the party more control over who gets nominated. Those candidates should, ideally, represent all the people in their district.
In Rockingham County, moderates or independents may lean toward the conservative candidate and want say in who that is. Additionally, and more relevant to people with any opinion, is the fact that a small group around certain candidates can often pull around too much weight when it comes to the firehouse, especially in less-populated localities. Oversight of the methods parties use to conduct firehouse primaries, arguably, is limited.
More people should be aware of how this system works.
This editorial was written by Managing Editor Jillian Lynch.
