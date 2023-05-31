Editor's Note: The second half of this column will be printed in Monday's paper on the Forum page.
WASHINGTON — As Ukraine begins its spring counteroffensive, a 60 percent majority of Republicans say we should stand with Ukraine until Russia is defeated, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll conducted in March. But GOP support is softening. The share of Republicans who say the United States is providing too much aid to Ukraine has steadily increased from 9 percent right after the Russian invasion to 40 percent today, according to a Pew Research Center poll in January.
Many wavering Republicans are frustrated by the lack of a clear strategy for victory from the Biden administration. They hear Ukraine skeptics on the right arguing that the war is costing too much, depleting our military readiness, increasing the risk of nuclear confrontation with Russia and distracting us from the larger threat posed by Communist China. Some are beginning to ask whether U.S. support for Ukraine is really in the nation's interest.
It's a fair question. Most conservatives are not isolationists; they are reluctant internationalists, willing to support U.S. leadership on the world stage — as long as they are convinced our national interest is involved. Altruistic arguments of solidarity with the Ukrainian people are not enough; they demand an "America First" case for supporting Ukraine.
Here it is, in 10 clear points.
1. A Russian victory would reinforce a narrative of American weakness and embolden our enemies.
Ask yourself: Did President Biden's humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine? Of course it did. And Putin watched Biden's subsequent capitulation on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, and his reluctance to send Ukraine lethal military aid as Russia massed troops on Ukraine's border. The Russian leader concluded that Biden was weak.
Now, imagine if Biden had followed the advice of those on the right who oppose aid and had refused to arm Ukraine. Putin would have taken Kyiv. And many of the same conservatives who are now criticizing the president for doing too much would have said, "Biden is catastrophically weak. First, he let the Taliban march into Kabul, and now he has let the Russians to march into Kyiv." And they would have been right.
If we cut off U.S. weapons, intelligence and other support today, Putin would prevail — and his victory would embolden our enemies from the Middle East to East Asia. A Russian victory would further popularize the "decline of the West" narrative, eroding U.S. alliances in Europe and Asia.
China's and Russia's influence would rise at our expense. But the answer to Biden's weakness is not to push for further weakness by cutting off U.S. support; it is to push the administration to project strength by giving Ukraine the weapons it needs to prevail.
2. A Ukrainian victory will help deter China.
If the Afghanistan debacle emboldened Putin, how much more would U.S. weakness in Ukraine embolden Chinese dictator Xi Jinping? The risk of war over Taiwan would skyrocket. And, unlike the war in Ukraine, it could very well involve U.S. troops.
Think of Xi's calculation: If the United States won't stand fast for Ukraine, an internationally recognized sovereign state, how likely is a stalwart defense of Taiwan, which is not? And if the United States is not willing to spend money to defend Ukraine, is it really going to risk American lives to defend Taiwan?
Failure to save Ukraine would decimate our credibility in defense of Taiwan, thus making war more likely. Our Asian allies certainly know that the outcome in Ukraine is critical to China's thinking. While Xi was visiting Russia in March, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was visiting Ukraine. "Ukraine may be the east Asia of tomorrow," Kishida has said, calling the fates of Ukraine and Taiwan "inseparable."
3. Defeating Putin would weaken the Sino-Russian partnership.
Xi seeks a Chinese-led global order that favors the world's autocracies. In pursuit of that goal, he made a bet on Putin, and has met with him some 40 times since assuming power in 2012.
China's "no-limits" partnership with Russia "is a signature personal policy of Xi Jinping," former Trump deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger tells me. "Putin's defeat would do a lot of damage to Xi's credibility" by making it clear the Chinese leader backed a loser.
Defeating Putin in Ukraine would strike a blow to the very heart of the emerging Sino-Russian alliance, and restore the United States' reputation for strength and reliability. Nations across the world would have incentives to deepen their trade, investment and security ties with the United States — at China's expense. A Ukrainian victory would make the United States stronger, safer and more prosperous.
On the other hand, if Putin wins in Ukraine, it would lead to the expansion of Chinese economic influence in Europe. Skeptical of U.S. strength, Europeans would likely return to doing business with Russia. The same doubts would drive our Asian allies to accelerate their own trade and investment with China. The United States would be weaker, less prosperous and less secure.
4. Support for Ukraine will restore the Reagan Doctrine.
For most of the past two decades, U.S. foreign policy has followed the Bush Doctrine. After the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, we would not wait to be struck again. We would fight terrorists abroad so we did not have to face them here at home. The doctrine helped prevent catastrophic attacks in the United States but, eventually, the constant combat footing exhausted America's will to sacrifice the lives of U.S. troops. Sensing the exhaustion, Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump — both skeptics of the Bush Doctrine — reduced the United States' military footprint abroad.
Ronald Reagan was in a similar position when he was elected president in 1980. The Vietnam War had soured Americans on sending U.S. troops to fight in distant lands. So Reagan found anti-communist partners willing to fight our common enemies. They needed U.S. weapons, training and intelligence, as well as financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support. By providing assistance, Reagan helped freedom fighters from Central America to South Asia throw off the grip of an expansionist Russia — and won the Cold War.
In Ukraine, the Reagan Doctrine is making a comeback, reminding us that we can push back totalitarian aggression without getting directly involved in fighting wars abroad. Unfortunately, Joe Biden is no Ronald Reagan; he is only giving the Ukrainians enough weapons to stop Russia from winning, but not enough to help them drive the Russians out of their country in the same way Reagan helped drive the Soviet Union out of Afghanistan.
5. Victory in Ukraine will save the United States billions of dollars.
Russian adventurism is a drain on U.S. resources. By decimating the Russian military threat, Ukraine is reducing the amount of money the United States will have to spend defending Europe — without risking American lives to do it.
Russia might never regain the strength it has spent against Ukraine. Its military has suffered more combat deaths in Ukraine than in all of its wars since World War II — combined.
Russia has lost about 2,000 tanks — more than half its operational fleet — plus thousands of other pieces of military equipment, including combat aircraft, combat vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, radar and antiaircraft systems, and at least 18 Navy ships. The British defense ministry estimates that 97 percent of the Russian army is now committed to Ukraine. For every Russian tank, plane and infantry division the Ukrainians eliminate, the United States will have to spend that much less to deter Russian aggression in the decades to come.
The impact will go beyond Europe. During the Obama administration, Russia intervened militarily in Syria on behalf of Iran and the regime of Bashar al-Assad. Today, the war in Ukraine has flipped the script: Russia has been forced to reduce its presence in Syria and redeploy critical military hardware to Ukraine. And instead of Russia helping Iran, Iran is now shoring up Russia with weapons, including military drones.
Vanquishing Russia in Ukraine will produce a Russian "defeat dividend," allowing the United States to redeploy resources from Europe to the Pacific theater to counter China. A Ukrainian victory will also create conditions of peace and stability in Europe that will expand trade and investment with our largest trading partners. Over time, it will allow the United States to supplant Russia as the primary energy supplier to Europe. The financial benefits to Americans will be enormous.
On the other hand, for the United States, the costs of a Russian victory in Ukraine would be astronomical. "After absorbing Ukraine, Putin would likely absorb Belarus in a Russia-Ukraine- Belarus confederation," former national security adviser Stephen Hadley tells me. This new Russian empire would threaten the borders of Romania, Slovakia and Poland. Putin would likely move against Moldova, the Baltic states, and maybe even Poland, Hadley says, perhaps setting his sights on establishing a land bridge across NATO territory to the isolated Russian Baltic region of Kaliningrad. The Black Sea would essentially become a Russian lake, allowing Putin to threaten southern Europe.
This new map would require the deployment of more U.S. troops to Europe, and massive increases in overall U.S. defense spending — because the United States would now have to defend Europe from a growing Russian threat while also preparing to defend its partners, allies and its own territory in the Pacific from Chinese aggression. In other words, arming Ukraine is a bargain compared with the alternative.
