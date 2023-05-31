Editor's Note: The first half of this column was printed in the weekend edition of The Daily News-Record.
WASHINGTON — 6. Support for Ukraine allows us to test new weapons and defense concepts that will increase U.S. military preparedness.
The New York Times reports: "Ukraine has become a testing ground for state-of-the-art weapons and information systems, and new ways to use them, that Western political officials and military commanders predict could shape warfare for generations to come."
For example, Ukrainian forces have deployed a new real-time information system known as "Delta" — a cloud-based, network-centric warfare system that allows Ukrainian forces, local officials and even vetted civilian bystanders to use laptops, tablets and mobile phones to share details about the location and capability of Russian forces. "The software, developed in coordination with NATO, had barely been tested in battle," the Times reports, but Ukrainian forces employed it "to push the Russians out of towns and villages they had occupied for months."
Ukrainian forces are testing new sea drones — including explosive uncrewed surface vessels — combining them with aerial drones to take out much larger Russian warships. The Ukrainians have carried out complex assaults on Russian naval forces off the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, destroying nearly 20 Russian vessels, including the Moskva, the pride of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Capabilities and concepts tested in the Black Sea could be crucial in resisting a Chinese assault in the Taiwan Strait.
Ukraine is also testing Lithuanian antidrone weapons known as Sky Wipers, never before used in combat. The Pentagon is sending Ukraine experimental antidrone missiles to take down Iran-built Shahed-136 self-detonating drones. Indeed, Ukraine has put out an offer to U.S. defense manufacturers to bring their latest gear to Ukraine to try it out in live combat situations.
New strategic doctrines developed by the U.S. military also are facing real-world tests. The "Resistance Operating Concept," for example, provides a blueprint for how smaller nations can effectively resist a larger invading neighbor. "The doctrine, also known as the ROC, provides an innovative and unconventional approach to warfare and total defense that has guided not just Ukraine's military, but also involved the country's civilian population as part of a concerted resistance against Russia's army," CNN reports. The lessons learned on the battlefield in Ukraine could be used to help Taiwan — sending Beijing a message that even if it succeeds in crossing the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan can successfully repel a Chinese invasion on the ground.
Finally, after years of fighting non-state actors, the war in Ukraine is reorienting the U.S. military to prepare for great-power conflict. The axiom goes that militaries always prepare to fight the last war — which, for Americans, is an anti-terrorism war focused on counterinsurgency.
Suddenly, U.S. military planners found themselves focused on helping defeat a conventional military. In Ukraine, the Pentagon is able to test U.S. capabilities and strategies in real battlefield conditions, instead of having to guess how an adversary will react in a war game — all without having to put American soldiers at risk. This is transforming our military for the threats we are likely to face in the 21st century. While a war with China would differ from Ukraine in important ways, this preparation for great-power conflict will enhance our ability to deter aggression before it happens.
7. Arming Ukraine is revitalizing our defense industrial base.
Money that Congress has allocated to arm Ukraine is not being spent in Ukraine. It's going primarily to Americans — either to replace weapons sent to Ukraine from U.S. stockpiles, or to build the weapons we send to Kyiv. "When we're talking about giving assistance to Ukraine . . . these [weapons systems] are produced by American or Allied and partner countries," explains Seth Jones, the director of the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "They are produced by General Dynamics, by Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, by Boeing in some cases. . . . And they're being built in most cases in the United States."
Aid to Ukraine creates jobs in the United States and energizes its defense industrial base, which had dangerously atrophied after the Cold War. Jones recently conducted a series of U.S.-China war games and found that the United States, without stepped-up production, would run out of precision weapons within a week after fighting began.
Moreover, the weapons being sent to Ukraine will not dull the United States' readiness to defend Taiwan. The U.S. military strategy there is to deny an aggressor the ability to cross the 100-mile wide Taiwan Strait for a landing. This isn't a job for howitzers, HIMARS or armored vehicles; it's a job for F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, B-2 and soon-to-be-deployed B-21 bombers, nuclear submarines and long-range anti-ship missiles. "We're giving none of those capabilities to Ukraine," Fred Kagan, director of the American Enterprise Institute's Critical Threats Project, tells me. "So, the argument that our aid to Ukraine is somehow putting Taiwan at greater risk militarily is fallacious."
We are also benefiting from the assistance provided to Ukraine by our NATO partners. With their significant donations of military equipment to Ukraine, allies are in the process of replacing their antiquated Soviet-era weapons systems with newer, modern systems that are NATO interoperable — many of them produced by the United States. American workers, the military, and the United States' vital defense industries are the beneficiaries.
8. The Russian invasion has strengthened U.S. alliances.
Putin intended his invasion to weaken NATO and to break U.S.-led alliances, so that his country could restore its imperial borders, and so China could have free rein in the Pacific. Instead, it has done the opposite.
Sixteen NATO allies (more than half the alliance's members) increased defense spending in 2022, while an additional seven countries have pledged to raise defense spending as a percentage of gross domestic product in the near term. Indeed, as a percentage of GDP, the United States is tied for ninth in spending on Ukraine, behind Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, the Netherlands, Czech Republic and Britain. Bulgaria and Finland each contribute nearly the same percentage of GDP as the United States.
Even Germany is beginning to step up. Despite being the wealthiest country in Europe, Germany was spending only about 1.4 percent of its GDP on defense, but after the Russian invasion, Berlin announced more than $100 billion to modernize its military, which "if implemented, would represent the largest absolute jump in German military spending since World War II," the New York Times reports. Germany has also contributed more than $8 billion for Ukraine, with another $3 billion promised.
Putin's catastrophic miscalculation prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon decades of neutrality and join NATO. While waiting for all the formalities to be finished, the new allies announced they will integrate their air forces with existing NATO members Norway and Denmark in a unified Nordic air defense — creating a combined force of 250 fighters that will defend a new 830-mile Nordic NATO frontier with Russia.
In the Pacific, Japan announced plans to raise its defense spending by $287 billion over the next five years — a nearly 60 percent increase that will give Japan the third-largest defense budget in the world. South Korea is also raising defense spending, and recently approved the transfer of howitzers to Ukraine. U.S. support for Ukraine has awakened our Asian allies, who would be critical partners in a successful defense of Taiwan.
The ultimate ally in this cause is Ukraine itself, which is doing the fighting and suffering the losses. All it is asking for are the tools to resist our common enemy. Is there a better burden- sharing deal for the United States than providing the weapons to destroy the Russian military while Ukraine takes the casualties?
9. A Russian victory could spark new wars of aggression and a global nuclear arms race.
This war is happening because Ukraine surrendered its post-Soviet nuclear arsenal at our insistence. After the Soviet Union collapsed, Ukraine inherited nearly 2,000 strategic nuclear weapons, along with the missiles and strategic bombers to deliver them. If Ukraine still had those weapons, Russia would never have invaded.
But in December 1994, the Clinton administration brokered an agreement called the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances, in which Ukraine agreed to give up those weapons. In exchange, the United States and Britain promised "to provide assistance to Ukraine . . . if Ukraine should become a victim of an act of aggression," while Russia pledged to "refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine."
Russia's failure to live up to its pledge makes it essential that we live up to ours. Otherwise, nations around the world will conclude that they must develop their own nuclear weapons to safeguard their borders. Furthermore, would-be aggressors will use their nuclear arsenals as licenses to invade non-nuclear neighbors and deter us from helping them by conventional means. If Russia is allowed to conquer Ukraine while threatening to use nukes, Beijing might conclude it is free to invade Taiwan and leverage its own nuclear arsenal to prevent the United States and its allies from aiding Taiwan's defense. North Korea might conclude it should speed the development of missiles capable of reaching the U.S. homeland so it can achieve its long- standing goal of reunifying the Korean Peninsula. Iran might conclude that breaking out as a nuclear power will deter the United States from defending Israel.
And if Iran gets nuclear weapons, Saudi Arabia has pledged to become a nuclear power as well, and other Gulf states will follow suit — which would mean a Sunni-Shiite nuclear arms race in the Middle East. Japan and South Korea could conclude that our nuclear umbrella is full of holes, and acquire nuclear weapons of their own. Nuclear nonproliferation will be dead, and the number of nuclear powers in the world will mushroom.
Few national interests are more clear-cut than keeping the nuclear genie in its bottle. Failure in Ukraine will mean more nuclear states, more wars of aggression, and will inevitably raise the risk that a conflict will spin out of control. In short, giving in to Putin is far more likely to bring on World War III than standing up to him.
10. Victory in Ukraine is achievable.
Current and former U.S. military leaders believe Ukraine can win — if given the necessary weapons to prevail. Retired Gen. Jack Keane, a former vice chief of staff of the Army, tells me that Ukraine needs tanks and armored vehicles to carry infantry; long-range precision artillery; air-defense systems; and advanced fighter jets. "Those are the ingredients to be successful," Keane says. "And if you don't have those ingredients, you cannot take the territory that you want to take in the time that you want to take it."
The administration is either withholding or slow-rolling delivery of those key ingredients. After resisting for nearly year, the Biden administration finally agreed in January to provide M1A1 Abrams tanks. But instead of sending the tanks from our pre-positioned stockpiles in Europe (in time to be used during Ukraine's spring offensive), the administration decided to manufacture new ones that will to take a year or more to deliver. Now, Biden is reportedly switching gears again, and sending tanks from the U.S. military's existing inventory that could arrive in "months."
The same is true when it comes to long-range artillery and air power. After months of resistance, the administration finally provided Ukraine with HIMARS last May — but secretly modified them so they couldn't fire long-range rockets. Biden still refuses to provide Army Tactical Missile System with a 190-mile range, out of concern that the Ukrainians could theoretically hit targets inside Russia. And, despite the urging of a bipartisan group of senators, Biden is refusing to send F-16 fighter jets — "for now," he says.
For now? What is he waiting for? Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, recently told a group of senators and congressmen in a closed-door briefing that if the United States were to provide F-16s and longer-range missiles, Ukraine could win the war. Victory is what the American people want. Sixty-seven percent of Americans say that the United States should support Ukraine "until Russia pulls all invading forces from its territory or is defeated on the battlefield." Right now, the only thing preventing this is a lack of American weapons driven by a lack of American presidential will. It's time to summon that will and end this war — in victory.
Of course, the most powerful argument is the one I have not made yet: Helping Ukraine is the right thing to do. It is the American thing to do. As Reagan explained 40 years ago during his "Evil Empire" speech, the United States cannot remove itself "from the struggle between right and wrong and good and evil" because "America has kept alight the torch of freedom, not just for ourselves, but for millions of others around the world." Those words ring as true today as they did in Reagan's time. The war in Ukraine is a struggle between right and wrong and good and evil, and in that struggle, America must not remain neutral.
Even this is a matter of self-interest. Since the end of the Cold War, democratic self-government has spread throughout the world. The dramatic expansion of human freedom has unleashed an unprecedented expansion of peace, stability and prosperity at home and abroad.
But even those unpersuaded by Reagan's call to oppose evil can still agree with him that the United States must pursue "peace through strength."
The "America First" isolationists of the 1930s hoped to avoid a repeat of the carnage of the First World War, which took some 20 million lives. Instead, their failure to resist Adolf Hitler's rise invited the Second World War, which took 60 million lives. Allowing Hitler to seize the Sudetenland in Czechoslovakia did not appease the dictator nor deliver "peace for our time." It only whetted Hitler's appetite, and the appetites of other expansionist powers, for conquest. The same will be true if we allow Putin to seize Ukraine.
The lesson of the 20th century is that putting "America First" requires us to project strength and deter our enemies from launching wars of aggression — so that U.S. troops to don't have to fight and die in another global conflagration. The invasion in Ukraine was a failure of deterrence.
Only by helping Ukraine win can we prevent further deterrence failures.
If we help Ukraine prevail, we can rewrite the narrative of U.S. weakness; restore deterrence with China; strike a blow against the Sino-Russian alliance; decimate the Russian threat to Europe; increase burden sharing with our allies; improve our military preparedness for other adversaries; stop a global nuclear arms race; dissuade other nuclear states from launching wars of aggression; and make World War III less likely.
The "America First" conclusion: Helping Ukraine is a supreme national interest.
