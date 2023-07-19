Going back to school can be a wonderful time or it can be challenging for kids and parents. The pressures kids face today and what they are exposed to are different. Smartphones, social media, and the internet make it possible to access anything.
Unfortunately, this includes illegal drugs. Social media platforms are used to sell drugs, and teens are specifically targeted. This has become particularly dangerous amid the opioid epidemic, as illicit fentanyl is made to look like prescription drugs and cut into street drugs.
Statistics have shown that in Virginia, opioids, specifically illicit fentanyl, have been the driving force behind the significant increase in fatal overdoses since 2013. Fentanyl contributed to 75% of all overdose deaths in 2022.
Before returning to school, talk to kids about drugs and alcohol, internet, and social media safety. Make this a regular thing. Utilize resources like the Parent’s Guide to Fentanyl and other forms of prevention and education.
Moreover, consider some of the following tips when talking to your kids about drugs and alcohol:
• Have lots of little talks instead of one big talk. It’s a good habit to get into and have more frequent conversations. This helps to build trust and strong communication.
• Be a reliable source of factual information; look up facts together. Listen to their opinions and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways.
• Avoid lecturing, threatening, or using scare tactics. Lead by example and be prepared to share your experiences.
• Teach them about peer pressure and how to avoid it and make responsible decisions.
• Be clear and concise about boundaries, rules, expectations, and your views on alcohol and legal drugs. This is a meaningful conversation to have.
• Teach them about internet safety and using social media safely. Educate them about the risks involved with sharing personal information.
The purpose of these talks is to help prepare them and keep them informed. Keep the talking age-appropriate and use language for that age. Continue teaching them about responsibility, choices, and consequences.
Finally, always be there for them when they need to talk. They will likely experience things that could make them feel uncomfortable. They must know they can come to you and speak about these things.
Marcel Gemme has been helping people struggling with substance use for over 20 years, most recently with the creation of SUPE: Substance Use Prevention Education.
