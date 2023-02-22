Sing this to the tune, "Mary Did You Know."
Ben Cline: did you know $600 billion in taxes has gone uncontrolled?
Ben Cline: did you know that your vote to rescind IRS funds for new staff prevents the collections of the $600 billion?
Ben Cline: did you know your vote to cut corporate taxes and taxes on the most wealthy reduced the government's revenue, so it is unable to help with the debt ceiling issue?
Ben Cline: did you know gasoline prices are climbing again?
Ben Cline: did you know U.S. News, Jan. 17 wrote, "The West's top energy firms are expected to rake in a combined profit of $200 billion..."
Ben Cline: did you know the increases my burden as a small wage earner?
Carl F. Pattison
Lexington
