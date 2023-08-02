Like many “boomers," civics, “the study of the rights and obligations of citizens in society," was not only part of my formal education, but became engrained in my home life. My parents sought to ensure their children matured into responsible adults able to support themselves and were capable of giving back and making the world around them a better place to live. Most of us aspired to live the American dream built upon the sacrifices that our forefathers and mothers made as immigrants coming to a land of opportunity where hard work and self-sacrifice were considered virtues that all aspired to achieve.
At an early age we were required to cite passages from the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Gettysburg Address, and other seminal documents that defined us as Americans. We knew all the branches of our federal, state and local governments and the roles and responsibilities of each. A working level of civics was expected of each of us and was seen as one the keys to becoming a responsible adult and ensuring that our Democratic Republic would flourish and become self-sustaining.
Unfortunately, over time, the teaching of civics in primary and secondary education was replaced by other curriculum thought to be “more relevant.” Now many who are the products of this current “enlightened” education system cannot even name their respective state and federal officials nor have a clue how a bill or budget is passed. As long as they have their social media to medicate them and government handouts to sustain them, they are happy.
We do not allow doctors, lawyers, and even automobile mechanics to practice their respective skills without the prerequisite training and licensing, yet we expect the American people to be citizens without any formal education — incomprehensible!
Values that once defined us — patriotism, religious faith and having children — are sadly receding in importance to many Americans. Self-reliance and the critical thinking skills required for citizenship appear to be in short supply. These skills are essential and required for our society to prevail in a world permeated with communism and socialism.
Lastly, people of differing views can no longer even have a civil discussion. Rather than attempt to understand differences of opinion many are content to attack and demean with the click of a few keystrokes expressing vulgarities I doubt would be said face-to-face.
As a country we have endured numerous trials, external wars, and a horrific Civil War and yet the great American experiment in governance continues to foster and thrive. As Ronald Regan’s “shining city of the hill” we continue to inspire those who are less fortunate and have never experienced freedom.
However, unless we act now and get back to the basics of self-reliance, civility, integrity, and personal responsibility, our nation will surely decline. Sadly, we may reach a point of no return and be surpassed by other nations whose very soul is anathema to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."
James R Poplar III is a retired Navy Commodore and 1st Vice President of the Fort Harrsion Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.