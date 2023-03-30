Our feet are our foundation — they support the weight of our bodies throughout our lives. However, as we age, foot problems become a more frequent occurrence. In fact, one in three adults over the age of 65 experiences foot pain, stiffness or aching. Having painful feet can hinder a person's ability to undertake daily activities and can negatively impact both quality of life and well-being.
Common Foot Problems in the Elderly
Six common foot problems in older adults are discussed below:
1. Dry or cracked feet. Don't ignore dry, cracked feet; over time, you may develop deeper fissures, especially in the heels, which increases your risk of infection. This condition can be treated by cleaning the feet regularly, applying a thick moisturizer (such as Eucerin or Cetaphil) twice daily and wearing fresh socks each day.
2. Bunions. A bunion is a deformity of the big toe joint. In simple terms, this describes the deviation of the big toe toward the smaller toes. Bunions are caused by a combination of genetics, shoes, physical activities and foot alignment. Mobilizing the big toe joint will increase the production of synovial fluid, helping the joint to work more efficiently and with less pain. Surgery may be required to remove the bump on the big toe joint.
3. Hammertoes. Hammertoes occur because muscles in your foot or leg get weak and the tendons to your toe pull abnormally. Hammertoes are so named because the toe resembles a hammer when the joint is stuck in an upward position. This deformity can cause pain and difficulty walking. People who wear high heels and unsupportive shoes are more likely to develop hammertoes. Treatment for hammertoes may include custom shoe inserts/orthotic devices, taping the toes to correct imbalances or surgery.
4. Corns and calluses. Corns and calluses are thick, hardened layers of skin that develop when your skin tries to protect itself against friction and pressure. They may be caused by ill-fitting footwear. Eliminating the source of friction or pressure can help to make corns and calluses disappear. Treatment may be required if they are painful or inflamed; see your health care provider.
5. Toenail disorders. Ingrown or thickened nails are common in the elderly. Ingrown toenails are a common condition in which the corner or side of a toenail grows into the soft flesh. The result is pain, inflamed skin, swelling and, sometimes, an infection. Ingrown toenails usually affect the big toe. Ingrown toenail treatment may include placing cotton or dental floss under the edge of the nail to separate the nail from the overlying skin. This helps the nail grow above the skin edge. For a more severe ingrown toenail, your health care provider may numb the toe and trim or remove the ingrown portion of the nail. The most common cause of thickened toenails is a fungal infection. However, diseases such as psoriasis and diabetes may also cause thick nails to develop. Identifying the underlying cause of thick nails will help determine the best treatment.
6. Poor circulation in feet. Poor circulation can occur when inadequate blood flow to the feet arises from factors including a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, smoking, peripheral arterial disease or diabetes. Poor circulation can cause the feet to become cold, discolored or numb. The best way to improve circulation in the feet is to treat any underlying conditions that may be causing it.
Caring for Your Feet as You Age
It's important to intentionally care for your feet throughout your lifetime; they are a primary support system — literally. Wash your feet regularly to avoid infection. Trim toenails as needed. Wear clean and well-fitting socks. Wear proper shoes that are the right size; have your feet measured if it's been a while, since your feet may change size as you age. If you are currently experiencing problems that are affecting one or both of your feet, consult your health care provider or a podiatrist.
