https://professorbuzzkill.com/franklin-republic/
Philadelphia, 1787. The delegates to the Constitutional Convention are just leaving Independence Hall, having decided on the general structure for the new United States. A crowd had gathered on the steps of Independence Hall, eager to hear the news. A woman approached Benjamin Franklin and asked him, “well, Doctor, what do we have, a Republic or a Monarchy?” Franklin replied sagely, “a Republic if you can keep it.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Naked_Communist
Fast forward to the height of the Cold War, political theorist and former FBI employee Cleon Skousen authored “The Naked Communist” which outlined a concerted effort to overcome and control all of the world's governments through the implementation of social progressivism. Although I generally do not subscribe to conspiracy theories, let’s take a look at what the author predicted sixty- five years ago, I think you will be amazed.
https://docslib.org/doc/5439976/congressional-record-appendix-pp-a34-a35-current-communist-goals-extension-of-remarks-of-hon
In 1963 the Honorable A.S. Herlong, Jr. of Florida summarized the books methodology of turning capitalism into a communist state on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. In the interest of brevity, I will not list them all but just the more salient points and let you draw your own conclusions.
#17 Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of the teacher’s associations.
#18. Gain control of student newspapers at universities.
#20. Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, and policymaking positions.
#21. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures.
#25. Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV.
#26 Present degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, and healthy.”
#27 Infiltrate the churches and replace religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity which does not need a “religious crutch.”
#28 Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state.”
#29 Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a world-wide basis.
#30 Discredit the American Founding Fathers, present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.”
#32 Support any socials movement to give centralized control over any part of the culture – education, social agencies, welfare programs, mental health clinics, etc.
#40. Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce.
#41. Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents. Attribute prejudices, mental blocks and retarding of children to suppressive influence of parents.
#42 Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate of the American tradition; that student and special – interest groups should rise up and use “united force” to solve economic, political, or social problems.
Is it too late for America to keep our Republic ? No. But socialists are not targeting me to change, they are just waiting my generation to quietly fade away. They are focused on the youth in America; trying to convince them the freedoms we currently enjoy in America are outdated and their way is better. Don’t allow the death of freedom and liberty in America - 0nce Franklin’s Republic is gone it will never return, lets “keep it” instead.
James R Poplar III is a retired Navy Commodore and 1st Vice President of the Fort Harrsion Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
