A record-setting scandal in Ohio politics is being alleged by federal prosecutors — but half the players have not yet been identified. Both Buckeye State residents and other Americans worried about corruption in government deserve to get the rest of the story soon.
Ohio House of Representatives Speaker Larry Householder and a handful of associates were arrested last week. They are accused of involvement in a $60 million bribery scheme linked to a ratepayer bailout of two nuclear power plants.
Householder, a Republican who represents a district just east of Columbus, allegedly pushed for approval of a bill providing for $150 million payments to aid ailing nuclear plants near Cleveland and Toledo. Money for the bailout is to come from surcharges on electricity customers’ bills.
In exchange for help getting the bill enacted, prosecutors say, $60 million was paid to an organization called Generation Now, which is controlled by Householder.
Charges against Householder and the others have resulted in calls for him to resign from his powerful post, and for the bailout law to be repealed.
An obvious question remains to be answered, however: If allegations against Householder are true, from where did the $60 million come? Documents detailing the prosecutors’ case state only that the money was paid by “Company A.”
There has been speculation — unconfirmed to date — that Company A is FirstEnergy, which owns the two power plants.
Prosecutors sometimes conceal such information for various reasons, among them using pressure on identified, charged individuals to gather evidence against unidentified co-conspirators. Whether that is the situation here is not known.
But it takes two parties to engage in bribery, and this case is especially outrageous. If prosecutors are right, it appears Ohioans may have been bribed with their own money — in attempt to milk them for even more. The sooner the identities of those who allegedly paid the bribes can be revealed, and charges filed against them, the better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.