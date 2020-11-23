Miriam Rose (Breneman Shank) Coblentz, 67, of Advance, Mo., died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Local arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
June W. Craun, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Roy Allen Cullers, 77, of Broadway, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Darlene Self Hipp Dolly, 82, of Maysville, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Annette L. Hensley, 64, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling Arrangements
Dorothy Suzanne “Dot” Kiracofe Kiser, 84, a resident at Willow Estates in Penn Laird, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center from COVID-19.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Patricia Ann Breeden Lancaster, 53, of Luray, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Darrel Lynn Morris, 60, of Elkton, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
John Paul Widener Jr., 89, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
