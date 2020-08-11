Our democracy is slipping away. President Trump and his minions are working to degrade the judiciary, Congress, the press, checks and balances on presidential power, and common decency. He and his administration have employed the military against citizens exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.
His response to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in tens of thousands of avoidable deaths, revealing his incompetence as a leader and his disinterest in our well-being. His racism, hatred, and lies are divisive and beneath the dignity of a leader of the United States. He cozies up to autocrats whose ideals are at odds with the constitutional foundations of our country. If Trump succeeds in destroying our democratic institutions and turning us against each other, we may lose the democracy we celebrate every year on July 4th.
Barbara P. Brennan
New Market
