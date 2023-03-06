Add my name to the list of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents who find the plan by Court Square Theatre to present a Drag Queen show on Feb. 11 highly objectionable. It "violates" as Ms. Lois Paul earlier wrote, :the moral standard of our community" as well as the obscenity laws currently on the books of Virginia.
Regardless of the backing of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, I certainly do not want to be in the position of contributing to this event by my tax dollars. Nor do quite a few others.
J.B. Martin, Sr.
Elkton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.