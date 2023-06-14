Undoubtedly, many have heard if not seen the phrase “E Pluribus Unum” — Latin for “Out of many one.” It is the traditional motto of the United States of America and references the fact that that this cohesive Republic was formed in 1776 from thirteen disjointed colonies all with divergent interests and political agendas. However, they were united in their quest for freedom and risked it all in a prolonged and deadly conflict with Great Britain to attain the unalienable rights given to us by our Creator — “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Despite overwhelming odds and a prolonged conflict, they gained the freedom that we enjoy today. There were some very grim days in our war for independence when our forefathers who were not professional soldiers were outgunned, outmaneuvered, and operated from day to day not knowing of they would survive to see the next day’s dawn. Only through their tenacity, fortitude, and divine intervention were they able to triumph over a greatly superior force and form the nation that we know as the United States of America.
No, we are no means a perfect nation and there are several despicable chapters in our story such as the institution of slavery and the internment of Japanese American citizens during World War II. But unlike other nations who look away we attempt to address these issues head on and move forward in order to keep the flame of freedom alive. This quality of acknowledging our faults and then addressing them makes us the leader of the free world.
As Ronald Reagan so eloquently stated, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. The only way they can inherit the freedom we have known is if we fight for it, protect it, defend it, and then hand it to them with the well fought lessons of how they in their lifetime must do the same. And if you and I don’t do this, then you and I may well spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it once was like in America when men were free.”
It should be our duty to not only cherish but protect the freedom that has been passed to us through the sacrifices of those before us.
As we approach the 250th anniversary of this nation — America’s semi quincentennial in July 2026 we should give thanks for the Founding Fathers and those who fought in the Revolutionary War and who risked their very lives to form the nation we know today — a nation that is by no means perfect, but one stands above all others.
Our forefathers willingness to lay it all on the line for a then nascent and unproven concept of freedom and individual liberty should never be forgotten. It should serve as an inspiration for all of us to carry that legacy forward. As we approach our nations’ birthday may God bless America for out of many we truly stand as one.
James R Poplar III is a retired Navy Commodore and 1st Vice President of the Fort Harrsion Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
