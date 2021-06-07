Sunday marked the 77th anniversary of D-Day, and it is appropriate that we honor those who were willing to stand against nearly impossible odds to defend our freedoms.
Because of the sacrifices that were made on that day — June 6, 1944 — along the beaches of Normandy, France, Allied forces were able to continue on their mission of defeating those who had brought a reign of terror and tyranny to Europe. The sacrifices created a true turning point in history.
They came at a time when there was no gray area in our world, and the choices were stark — there was a clear sense of good versus evil, democracy vs. world domination, freedom vs. oppression.
We hope that everyone paused for a moment this past weekend to remember the sacrifice and effort that went into that invasion, and to consider the hard decisions made by leaders who were committing their forces to an operation they knew would claim a tremendous toll, but one they realized was necessary to stop Adolph Hitler.
Those who fought and survived the battles of World War II in general, and D-Day in particular, are old men now, and thousands die each day. Sometime in the next few years, the last American veteran of World War II will finally claim his or her own place of peace and quiet, taking the last of the firsthand memories, leaving the telling of the battles to the historians.
That’s why it is so critical that their sacrifices be remembered today.
And the bogus Xiden regime never mentioned it yesterday, not once.
All the men and women who fought to bring an end to Hitler's Germany should be remembered and honored.
Good editorial Mr. Editor. You need to correct one thing though. You write that D-Day came at a time when there were no gray areas in the world, and the differences between good and evil were stark and easily recognized. The implication of that statement, of course, is that the world is no longer that way. If that is, indeed, your implication, then I disagree wholeheartedly. The differences between good and evil, right and wrong, are still every bit as stark and easily recognizable as they were 80 years ago. The difference today is that fewer people want to acknowledge this reality.
Amen.
