The heartwarming friendship between Rockingham County residents Larry Ritchie, 75, and the man he calls “Pappy” — 97-year-old Beverly Salyards — is one that was forged through an unenviable connection to the horrors of war.
Though a generation separates the two, both experienced things most of us can only imagine.
For Salyards, it was the door dropping of his transport boat, putting his feet on the beaches of Normandy during World War II. For Ritchie, it was the horrors of jungle warfare in Vietnam.
Both were injured and both found each other by attending Disabled American Veterans meetings. Both of their stories should be remembered.
The sad fact is, World War II veterans — rightfully known as “The Greatest Generation” — are disappearing at a staggering pace due to age. Those that fought in Vietnam aren’t too far behind as age begins to creep up on them. That makes their stories all the more important.
Those stories are a cautionary tale for what war can do to the young men and women who fight in them. Those stories, maybe, just maybe, will lead this country toward caring for our veterans of any age who fought in any war under the American flag.
Veterans should not be tossed to the side, they should be enveloped in arms as a country, supported, given the physical and mental care they need along with financial help. The truth is, veterans have earned that much.
Another truth is, too many are alone in their struggles.
Thankfully, that’s not the case with Ritchie and Salyards. They have each other.
But it makes us wonder: How many have nobody? And how can we fix that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.