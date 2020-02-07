First steps are the most important. So Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, announcing he plans to host a meeting with constituents regarding Brocks Gap Road on Thursday at Fulks Run Elementary School is important.
If you live in the northern end of Rockingham County and travel back and forth between the West Virginia state line and Broadway, you know this road all too well. It winds. It weaves. It's two lanes and is a nerve-wracking trip on the brightest and sunniest days.
Don't get us started about when the sky opens up with rain or snow and the sun dips behind the mountains.
Thankfully, the "focus area" of the meeting will be that 16.8-mile stretch of Brocks Gap (Va. 259) and at the meeting, attendees will get information on recent and planned improvements as well as a crash history for the road.
One of those crashes is still fresh on many of your minds, and ours too. Less than a year ago, a two-car crash took the life of Raven Morgan, a 30-year-old beloved veteran of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. We don't want to write about any more Ravens or the others who have fallen victim on the road. We'd love for nobody to ever die on a road ever again.
Alas, we know that's pie-in-the-sky thinking to hope that every road in Rockingham County never has a fatal or serious accident again. There are too many cars, too many drivers and too many careless motor vehicle operators out there who are too distracted by a squirrel crossing the road, let alone a cellphone in their hand. (We see that cellphone glow at night, distracted drivers. You're not fooling anybody!) Speeders and aggressive drivers? Yeah, we'd love to see more enforcement of that on our roads.
Thankfully, joining Wilt will be representatives from the Virginia Department of Transportation, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson and local law enforcement, who will provide information on distracted driving, speeding, impaired driving, seat belt usage and other driver behaviors.
Those additional officials joining the meeting is another good first step. When it comes to country roads, aside from lower speed limits and making the yellow lines solid, there's little that can be done to make them safer that doesn't fall on drivers. Maybe a keep-your-darn-eyes-on-the-road pep talk from Hutcheson will do some good. Though we're guessing he's had that conversation more times than he cares to count.
But we admire the fact that someone — Wilt, VDOT, Hutcheson and more — is willing to listen. Now it's up to the residents to take the second step: Show up on Thursday at Fulks Run Elementary School from 4 to 6 p.m. with concerns.
That will prove to be just as important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.