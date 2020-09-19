Statewide, reports started coming in Friday that Virginia saw a large turnout for its initial foray into no-excuse early in-person voting.
The Associated Press reported “lines of voters stretched hundreds deep in Northern Virginia.” The lines, according to the AP, were equally as long in Virginia Beach.
Locally, it was a little more manageable: Rockingham County saw 224 votes cast on the first day with Harrisonburg residents dropping roughly 180 ballots in the box.
Yes, this is a good thing. Take off the blue- or red-shaded glasses and think like a plain, ol' citizen of the United States for a second, and you’ll realize that more people exercising their right to vote is great news. Friday could be a harbinger of higher numbers in the end.
Since 1976, according to the Virginia Department of Elections, our state has done quite well in presidential election seasons, hovering between 65%-80% of registered voters casting ballots. The peak? That came in 1992 when 83.7% of voters did their duty. The valley? That was 2000 when the number plummeted to 67.2%.
Even that lowest number is better than the national average, which sits at just above 50% of registered voters, according to the bipartisan American Presidency Project.
So yeah, good on us, Virginia.
Since our elementary school days when we were first introduced to government and civics, it’s been pumped into our heads that voting was the linchpin of the United States of America. Don’t like the way something is? Vote. Don’t like the people in charge? Vote. Want to make some sort of difference? Cast that ballot.
For some more than others, it takes a little more time to realize the importance. And no matter what spurs them to finally take to the polls, as long as they show up is all that counts.
The mere fact that, on the first day of early in-person voting, Virginians came out in high numbers shows that, maybe, people who normally wouldn’t vote have realized the simple act’s importance.
Here’s hoping that trend continues all through this early voting cycle, which ends Oct. 31, and into Election Day on Nov. 3.
Here’s hoping the rest of the country follows suit.
