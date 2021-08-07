DISCLAIMER: This is not to be interpreted as an endorsement of any product or service.
However, that being said, it is nice to see Glo Fiber, a subsidiary of Edinburg-based Shentel, expanding its broadband services to more parts of our community.
On Monday, Dayton Town Council will consider a 20-year franchise agreement for fiber optic cable to be installed for internet and telecommunications, according to town documents. It does not include cable TV and does not mean every home or business will have access to the new service.
If approved, Dayton would join other localities in the area where Glo Fiber's services are challenging Comcast's dominance.
Glo is also available in Harrisonburg, Broadway and Bridgewater.
We have discussed the need for access to high-speed internet on this page many times, and Glo's efforts would seem to support that.
Again, this is not an endorsement.
But as Dayton Town Councilwoman Heidi Hoover put it, it's good to have options.
“It’s going to make things better for the consumer to have some level of competition, and I think the fact that we’re developing another option for the residents of Dayton is going to be a good thing for everybody,” Hoover said.
We join Hoover in hoping so.
