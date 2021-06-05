We’re sure Eric Baylor isn’t unique among the principals in Rockingham County’s schools, but a comment-section quip by a reader was tough to ignore.
The only principal East Rockingham High School has ever known can walk down the halls of the school, the comment reads, and know all the names of the students. We’ll give the comment the benefit of the doubt on this one. When East Rockingham has been your home since the school’s doors opened 11 years ago, knowing everybody could very well be the case.
Sadly, Baylor is leaving the high school after this school year, taking a job in Central Office as the workplace learning experience coordinator. Thankfully, he’s staying with the school system.
But losing a principal like Baylor is never an easy pill to swallow. Since joining the system 30 years ago, he’s been part of every high school except Broadway.
“I’m batting .750,” he says, harkening back to his background in sports, “which is pretty good.”
It won’t be easy for the students to lose Baylor at East Rock, and the feeling is mutual.
“It’s going to be different. You identify yourself with a position,” he says. “But it’s going to be a choice I made for my career and seeing my family a little more personally.”
We wish Baylor nothing but the best as we lament his in-the-halls loss.
