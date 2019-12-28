The party Bill and Elizabeth Neff have hosted for the past 10 Christmas Eves would fit right in to a Lifetime channel movie, perhaps the climax where a cynical protagonist has an epiphany about the holiday spirit and the potential for good in all of us.
The scene: A wealthy real estate developer and his wife open their grand home to the homeless and others who might not have anywhere else to go — “those who are lost and lonely,” as Elizabeth put it on Tuesday.
The couple put out the best dishes on which they and a small army of volunteers provide a mostly home-cooked feast with prime rib, oysters and fixings.
Attendees walk away with more than a full belly, a gift bag and fellowship. Every year, the Neffs have provided something intangible, a warm reception many people may not have gotten in a long time.
"The Neffs have always welcomed everyone here," one regular partygoer who had been staying at the Salvation Army told the Daily News-Record in 2017. "It means a lot. I mean, they treat us like family."
Should our cynical Lifetime movie protagonist try to say the Neffs do it because it makes them look good, consider this: The first year they hosted the party, they nearly turned us away when we tried to cover it.
They agreed to let us do a story after realizing that they were planting seeds of goodwill as word of the soiree spread.
The Neffs will tell you nobody enjoys the party more than they do, despite having all the prosperity our cynical protagonist thinks you need to be happy.
"It meant more to me and Elizabeth than any of them," Bill said in 2010.
“It has been the most fulfilling project we have ever undertaken,” Elizabeth said this year.
Now, however, the credits for this made-for-TV-movie are rolling. The Neffs hosted the party for the final time on Tuesday.
They are hoping someone else will take the torch and carry on the tradition they started.
We hope so, too, because while there are good organizations in the community willing to feed the lost and lonely during the holiday season, it’s not the same as being welcomed into someone’s home and treated like family.
But don’t take our word for it. Here’s what another guest had to say: "It's amazing, I tell you.”
Who can be cynical about that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.