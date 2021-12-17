Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” has long been the subject of debate and ridicule.
Lump this year’s decision in with the latter. And while we here won’t debate what Elon Musk brings to the table in technology, we’ll be adamantly against the tone-deaf decision to bestow the “honor” upon him.
Certainly, as the world clawed its way through a second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was someone — or a group of someones — more worthy.
Perhaps our school teachers? A group derided by some, respected by many more and thrust into a second year of not pleasing everybody while putting up with untold amounts of stress and anguish.
How about our local health care workers? See above for all they went through while being labeled part of the problem by people who buy tin-foil in bulk for reasons other than storing leftovers.
Or how about police officers, firefighters, EMTs, pick your first responders, any first responder? How about factory workers? Farmers? Retail workers? Cooks, busboys and wait staff?
Somebody, anybody who mirrored what we, as a country, did to keep chugging along while everything around us changed.
We won’t excuse ourselves for preferring a blue-collar type honored during these trying times, instead of someone who got richer during a devastating pandemic. And neither should you, if you feel that way.
Surely, there was someone better. Surely, it could have been any one of us who continues to persevere, do our jobs and help take care of each other.
