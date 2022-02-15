During Sunday’s Super Bowl, we made a quick stop on Twitter to see what was getting talked about. It was there we saw a meme that made us laugh but had plenty of truths to it.
“If you’re stoked about this halftime show, it’s time to book your colonoscopy.”
Well, like it or not, the meme is correct.
The show, featuring rap and hip-hop icons Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige with a surprise appearance from 50 Cent, was geared toward the Gen X and older millennial crowd — a group of folks entering the mid-40s and knocking on 50’s door. And, like it or not, if you fall into this age group, you’re well past the time to book a colonoscopy. Yes, that can be a tough pill to swallow for some.
But facts are facts and, according to the Cleveland Clinic, it’s recommended that we start getting checked for colon cancer at age of 45, a number that was dropped from 50 last year because, according to the University Of Chicago Medicine, the cancer rates for people under the age of 50 have climbed 51% since 1994. Death rates, according to the article, in the younger group are also on the rise.
Plenty in this age group have heard the myriad of stories regarding colonoscopies and, yes, they’re true. The prep isn’t going to fall under your top 10 list of things you look forward to doing again. But the benefits of early detection outweigh any of that.
According to Cancer.net, when colorectal cancer is identified early, it can often be cured. And, more facts, there are more than 1.5 million colorectal cancer survivors in the United States. No doubt plenty of those survivors have early detection to thank.
It’s a tough reality when you hit the age that you realize you’re no longer indestructible. Don’t worry, every generation reaches that point. And if it couldn’t wait for those stars of your younger days to hit the stage, now you’re at the point where this vital test needs to be on your calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.