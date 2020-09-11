Inserted in today’s paper is our small way of saying thank you to all the first responders in our region.
We say "small" because all our Salute to First Responders insert does is list the names of our local firefighters, rescue squad members and law enforcement officers. The truth is, they deserve more, especially on this day — Sept. 11 — when terrorists flew planes into the New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and into the bucolic Pennsylvania countryside.
Plenty of Americans lost their lives that day in 2001 — almost 3,000 — and plenty more first responders who ran toward the tragedies are still losing their lives due to lingering health issues from doing what they’re called to do.
It’s a shame that it takes a tragedy to shine the spotlight on the best part of the United States of America, namely we Americans who inhabit it and those whose job it is to keep us safe and healthy. This year is no different.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, again, it took hardship for us to realize how important these men and women are, the ones who had to don personal protective equipment to keep doing their jobs. Look no further than Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, who told this paper Wednesday that one of his deputies came down with the coronavirus while doing their job — dealing with the public.
And let’s not forget about the families of these heroes who walk among us, the husbands, wives and children of our first responders whose hearts sink each time they run out of the house, each time they start a shift and each time they hear about a fire or accident.
Not all of them are paid. In rural areas such as ours, plenty of first responders are volunteers. That makes the dangers of what they do no different.
So here’s to you, first responders. It’s not much, just your names in ink on paper, but the messages around those names — bought by community members and businesses — should tell the real story.
Thank you all.
Today and every day.
