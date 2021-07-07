There’s no denying the little slice of Americana that is the Clover Hill Fourth of July Parade.
It started so grassroots it can make you sneeze. A few kids, at the behest of local mother Sandra Rohrer, decorated their bikes and pedaled them through the small enclave in western Rockingham County 26 years ago.
Since then, it’s grown.
Since then, it’s also retained a homegrown feel that’s as American as apple pie (or hot dogs, or burgers on the grill, or, well, you get the idea).
On Sunday, the group was at it again. Decorating bikes, go-carts, golf carts, pickup trucks and much more in red, white and blue while those children who started the whole thing, now adults, watched their children participate.
The Clover Hill parade has grown so much, even the local volunteer fire department joins in the fun, as did Singers Glen’s crew. And, what was once an off-the-cuff decorated ride has even garnered some political attention. On Sunday, Dels. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, and Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, also participated.
“It’s a family fun-oriented parade,” Rohrer said. “It’s exciting, it really is. We are a little tiny town people don’t even hear of.”
Bravo to Rohrer and those kids who started this make-your-own-parade over two decades ago. And bravo to all of those who have kept it going and growing.
