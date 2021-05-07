Last year, we were told it wasn’t prudent to hand out those hugs to our mothers on Mother’s Day.
Sure, plenty of us found a way to make it happen. But for a lot of us, it might have been impossible. A year ago, we were locked in our places — told not to travel and not to visit nursing homes in an effort to curb the wildfire spread of COVID-19. Some listened. Some didn’t.
For those of us not lucky enough to have our mothers close by, it was a stressful time. And it was a missed opportunity on their special day to tell Mom how much we appreciated her. Of course, those of us, again, lucky enough to still have our mom around, that should be an everyday thing. But when it comes to Mother’s Day, most of us plan events around the most important woman in our lives.
Now, with vaccines out and the number of people fully vaccinated across the country, let alone in our state and communities, rising, it appears that grabbing hold of Mom and holding her close come Sunday is a real possibility.
Our hearts, however, go out to those who lost their mothers in the last year — those who, maybe, were unable to say goodbye or spend that one final Mother’s Day with them.
As we continue to move toward getting shots in everybody’s arm who wants one, it appears this Mother’s Day will finally give us a chance. Hopefully, Mom is vaccinated. Hopefully, you are as well. And if you choose to say hello this year, all the best.
We all deserve that, especially Mom.
