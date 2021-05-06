Our local businesses need recognition now more than ever with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. And, for years, Shenandoah Valley residents have been able to recognize the best businesses in the region through our annual Best of the Valley campaign.
This year, we’ve strived to make it bigger and better than before.
Starting at midnight on Saturday, voting for this year’s Best of the Valley opens, and there have been a few changes. The most important one, if you ask us, is the fact that we’ve built being a local business into the rules. We’ve limited most categories to locally owned and operated businesses and organizations. We’ve also moved the entire voting process online, hoping that makes it easier for your voice to be heard.
With the online ballots, you can vote once per category per day.
We won’t bore you with all the fine print, but you can check out all the rules at https://www.dnronline.com/bov/
The important thing to remember is that the contest celebrates the local — the mom-and-pop shop, your favorite restaurant, your favorite activities, your favorite organizations, your favorite services.
Our Best of the Valley provides just a small slice of recognition that they deserve. And after the year they’ve had, every business could use a little of that.
