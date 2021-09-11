Inserted in today’s paper is our small way of saying thank you to all the first responders in our region.
Our Salute to First Responders lists the names of our local firefighters, rescue squad members and law enforcement officers. The truth is, they deserve more, especially on this day — Sept. 11 — when terrorists flew planes into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and into the bucolic Pennsylvania countryside.
Plenty of Americans lost their lives that day 20 years ago — almost 3,000 — and plenty more first responders who ran toward the tragedies are still losing their lives due to lingering health issues from doing what they’re called to do.
It’s a shame that it takes a tragedy to shine the spotlight on the best part of the United States of America, namely we Americans who inhabit it and those whose job it is to keep us safe and healthy.
It was the pain of loss we felt locally, this year when, in February, Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum was shot and killed in the line of duty. A makeshift memorial took shape downtown, tears were shed and solemnly, he was laid to rest as that small Page County town reeled.
It's a first-responder family's worst fears. And we should not forget about the families of these heroes who walk among us, the husbands, wives and children of our first responders whose hearts sink each time they run out of the house, each time they start a shift and each time they hear about a fire or accident.
Let us always remember the sacrifices made.
Each day. Every day. For all of us.
Little Jimmy, I agree with what you said but am perplexed because your fellow liberal Democrats are the very ones defunding, denigrating, and applauding the deaths of our first responders.
Which side are you truly on? The side of good or the side of evil? You can’t have it both ways….
