After confronting a five-alarm crisis in public health over the last two years — one that might not yet be over — it’s understandable that anyone would feel bone-weary at the thought of another public health crisis waiting just over the horizon.
But a recently issued report by the Alzheimer’s Association suggests that more and more of us are going to be dealing with various types of dementia in the years ahead, and we might not be adequately prepared for it.
The Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report for 2022 draws attention to the fact that there are now 6.5 million Americans age 65 or older who have Alzheimer’s, and if no interventions emerge that stop or slow the disease’s advance, that number might come close to doubling by 2050, with an estimated 12.7 million Americans afflicted with Alzheimer’s. The number of deaths resulting from Alzheimer’s has been escalating and will continue to go up.
The increasing number of Americans with Alzheimer’s disease is a byproduct of our longer lifespans. With American life expectancy close to 80, and many living well beyond that age, Alzheimer’s is inevitably becoming more prevalent.
This is going to be costly for all of us. Care for Alzheimer’s patients is expensive, and frequently it’s left to family or friends to serve as caregivers.
According to a Virginia Alzheimer’s Statistics sheet, 150,000 Virginians live with Alzheimer’s disease. Deaths attributed to Alzheimer’s disease have increased over 30% in Virginia since the year 2000.
Including new data on the dementia care workforce, the report identified 113 geriatricians in Virginia, doctors who can diagnose Alzheimer’s and care for the aging population in general. The association projected the number of geriatricians will need to increase to over 1,000 doctors to meet the needs of 30% of the population aged 65 and up.
The costs of treating people with Alzheimer’s are expected to rise. By 2025, the cost of caring for Alzheimer’s patients is slated to increase more than 25%, the release says.
Along with adding additional geriatricians, experts say more efforts need to be made to diagnose Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia earlier, when those who receive that grim news can derive the greatest benefit from clinical trials, and allow their families more time to prepare for caregiving. Of course, we must all hope that there will be a breakthrough in treatment, though that so far has proven to be elusive.
One of the most painful experiences for any family to endure is seeing a loved one slip away due to Alzheimer’s disease. Their memories evaporate, their personalities change and their ability to care for themselves erodes. One day, if we are lucky, a cure for Alzheimer’s will be found. Let’s hope it’s sooner rather than later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.