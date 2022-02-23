It’s not often that we’ll laud an out-of-area athlete in this space. But in a world where good news is a welcomed divergence from the norm, we’d like to tell you about Adonis Lattimore, a senior at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach who took home gold at Saturday’s Virginia High School League Class 6 wrestling championships.
That in itself is a heck of an accomplishment. But it’s Lattimore’s story that makes it more inspirational — he was born with no right leg and a left leg that ends at the middle of his thigh.
“Really if you work hard, you can do anything — even win a state championship without legs," he told The Virginian-Pilot after his win brought the crowd to its feet to roar and had his coach, James Sanderlin, cheering wildly.
“Amazing,” Sanderlin said. “He did all the work. I just get to be a part of the journey. It’s an amazing feeling to watch him do it and have the support of the crowd. It was awesome. He’s a hardworking young man. I’m just speechless."
Hopefully you saw the video, widely distributed on social media, of Lattimore. His lack of legs forces him to use his arms to scurry across the mat, those same arms he threw up over his head to celebrate.
Of course, hopefully you saw the photo from the podium where, sitting atop the No. 1 spot, Lattimore — the high school senior without legs — stood the tallest.
“I’ve been dreaming of this since I knew what it was, and to finally have it happen is just — I don’t know how to explain it,” Lattimore said.
The words “awesome” and “an inspiration” come to our minds.
