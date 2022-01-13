Yes, the holiday season has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the needs have left.
Granted, it’s Christmas that always seems to bring out the best in people when it comes to giving. We put dollars in Red Kettles; we pick and choose the names of less fortunate off of trees to buy them gifts. We do all we can. It’s called the reason for the season.
Yet, when the season ends, those who need our help remain. They always do.
So we’ll applaud The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, which for the second straight year has organized a free food distribution by partnering with the Salvation Army, Cargill, The Harrisonburg Rotary Club and Hope Distributed to distribute 200 free food boxes to those facing food insecurity while also creating inclusive volunteer opportunities for those in the intellectual and developmental disability community.
The distribution takes place Monday, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center in Harrisonburg. There are three ways we can do our part in this effort: 1. Donate nonperishable goods at Hope Distributed through Friday; 2. Volunteer to help distribute the food; and 3. Join the kickoff event on Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Lucy Simms Center.
The need is always there. Bravo to all who choose to do their part.
