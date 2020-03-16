COVID-19 has become a danger to a significant number of people who will never contract the disease. They are those suffering from illnesses or injuries that require them to receive blood transfusions.
American Red Cross officials say about 50 blood drives that had been planned across the country have been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. That has created a shortage of blood.
No doubt some drives were canceled as a result of concern about large gatherings of people. Red Cross blood collection methods are safe, without risk of contracting disease.
If you are able to give blood and meet Red Cross guidelines, we encourage you to donate during that drive. For more information — including a list of blood collections scheduled in our area — go to www.redcrossblood.org.
Concern about the coronavirus is serious enough without having to worry about the side effect of canceled blood drives. That should not be permitted to jeopardize those who need the blood collected by the Red Cross.
