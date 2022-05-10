It has been more than two years since federal officials began calling for American-made personal protective equipment to help us combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses all over the country pivoted to answer the call … or tried to, anyway. But the struggles they have faced since then are a perfect example of two things very wrong with our economy: We drown ourselves in red tape; and we don’t learn lessons.
Here is an assessment of the experience of one company that tried to make face shields and N95 masks in Missouri:
“So far, it has been a net drain of funds and resources and energy,” said Halcyon Shades owner Jim Schmersahl.
Though their efforts were fueled by a sense of duty to their country, patriotism alone does not sustain a business. Many that received state or federal money to do so have been forced to close or scale back. According to interviews with many of those manufacturers, the reasons were logistical hurdles, regulatory rejections, slumping demand and fierce competition from foreign suppliers.
Government asked U.S. businesses to adapt, those businesses did, and then almost immediately they forgot the supply problems that spurred their request in the first place and purchased from overseas manufacturers anyway.
What a mess — and one created by the bureaucracy and illogical purchasing practices. If we fail to learn our lesson now, we’ll be in an even worse position to face the next crisis.
