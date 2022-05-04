It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and to anyone who has ever had an exceptionally good — or bad — teacher, that should be more than just some words across the calendar.
The acknowledgement for educators has been around since 1984, when the National Parent Teacher Association designated a week in May to “honor the men and women who lend their passion and skills to educating our children,” according to the organization’s website.
Teachers mold our children and transitively our communities in more ways than one. They introduce students to the subjects that can be the foundations for their future careers and passions, foster a sense of community within a classroom, teach and perfect social skills, and help our children navigate through life’s difficulties — from the struggle of learning a new algebraic equation to coping with bullying and, of course, a COVID-19 pandemic that forced teachers to pivot to online learning.
The world of education is changing every day and good teachers are finding ways to go beyond textbooks and standardized tests to educate their students about academic subjects and the world around them.
The fact is teaching is difficult and requires a specific set of skills, adaptability and compassion. It’s easy to tell when someone’s heart isn’t in it, but those who are dedicated can make all the difference in a child’s life.
Most of us can likely attest to the power of a teacher’s influence, whether their dedication and style made you invest your time and interest in a subject, club or opportunity or, in negative cases, did the exact opposite. Good teachers are taking on a multifaceted role with students, and they deserve our appreciation. They deserve to hear we are grateful for what they do. They deserve to have their concerns heard and addressed when applicable. And, most of all, we owe it to our children to continue to foster a community full of quality educators.
