We applaud the Arts Council of the Valley board of directors' unanimous vote to reopen the Court Square Theater. For a city the size of Harrisonburg, an intimate setting for movies, plays and live music is the key to a vibrant downtown.
We also cheer the board’s decision to raise the $150,000 it says is needed to cover the costs of pulling back the curtain through a fundraising campaign. The reason for that round of claps is simple: Expecting money from City Council is a tough request right now.
After all, this is the same City Council tasked with finding a way to restart the second high school construction project, which it did last month by raising the real estate tax by 4 cents to 90 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Now, how you residents feel about that added tax burden as the city — and the rest of the country, for that matter — crawls its way out of a global pandemic that sent financial chills up all kinds of economic spines is another story. But, in the end, it shows that the reopening of the downtown theater sits pretty low on the City Hall totem pole right now when it comes to doling out money.
So, that forced the ACV’s hand, making it look to outside sources to keep a home for the fun, entertainment and culture the Court Square Theater brings.
Of course, ACV is going to try to take advantage of what the federal government has offered, applying for a $73,955 Shuttered Venue Operators grant from the Small Business Administration. It’s still waiting to hear back on that.
Yes, the arts should be funded in some way by the city, especially when the same city funds a golf course. But in seeing the necessity of keeping its doors open, and asking the people who use the theater for a bit of help, right now, the Arts Council of the Valley is going about reopening the right way.
It’s also positioning itself to walk into City Hall next year and ask again: “What about us?”
