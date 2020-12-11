COVID-19 and the seasonal influenza are two different diseases. The “regular” flu can be deadly — though not nearly so much as COVID.
The good news is that you don’t have to wait to get protection against the flu. Immunization shots to guard against it are available widely at health care providers, including many pharmacies. Most insurance plans pay for flu shots.
Again, the flu is serious. It killed as many as 62,000 Americans last winter. You need not face the double threat of COVID-19 and the flu, however.
Get your flu shot as soon as possible — to protect both yourself and your loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.