A quick drive around Harrisonburg and Rockingham County on Wednesday morning showed that too many did the wrong thing — gas hoarding.
A few gas stations had cones in the gas lanes, a sign to move along, no gas was available. And, at one place in the county, we observed someone filling up large gas cans and putting them in his car. What gives?
Apparently, it’s a statewide problem as well. In Virginia, 7.7% of the state’s nearly 3,900 gas stations reported running out of fuel Tuesday, according to Gasbuddy.com, which tracks supply.
Of course, we all should have learned our lesson during the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 when, for some reason or another during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, we flocked to stores to fill our carts with the soft, white stuff.
Yet, here we are again.
This all comes from the fact that the Colonial Pipeline, the biggest fuel pipeline in the U.S., delivering about 45% of what is consumed on the East Coast, was hit on Friday with a cyberattack by hackers who locked up computer systems and demanded a ransom to release them, according to The Associated Press. Colonial anticipates restarting most of its operations by the end of the week, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.
Yet, here we are, with closed gas stations and too many doing exactly what we shouldn’t be doing — hoarding.
“A lot of that is because they’re selling three or four times as much gasoline that they normally sell in a given day, because people do panic,” said Tom Kloza, an analyst with S&P. “It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
