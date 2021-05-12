Seeing the Rockingham County Fair announce its entertainment lineup for this summer’s extravaganza was heartwarming, to say the least.
Especially after last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to scale back its usual fair flair for a back-to-roots festival that showcased the children and their animals. Though, don’t get us wrong, that was pretty cool as well.
Hopefully, last year’s pared-down fair will also serve as a reminder. No matter how many lights, stars and shows that return to the fairgrounds as the coronavirus loosens its grip on the nation and our area, we should always remember what the fair is all about — our deep roots in agriculture.
If the case numbers keep dropping and the fair doesn’t have to cancel any of its entertainment lineup, we should be in for a treat. After all, it’s the demolition derbies, the singers and shows that bring in the people, who in turn spend their money which, in turn, helps fuel our economy.
But for one year in our recent memory, at least, last year’s bare-bones fair was something to behold. No glitz, no glamour, just 4-H’ers and FFA members showcasing their animals. They were, dare we say, the stars of the show.
We’re certainly not lamenting a return to the glitz, but we’ll turn last year’s lemons into lemonade and realize, despite all that could have been wrong, the fair did right.
Now let’s fire up those rides and start bashing cars together.
