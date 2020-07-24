No one can say precisely what schools, public and private, will be like when they open for the fall semester. As of now, we know that Harrisonburg is going to start the school year with distance learning for most students and Rockingham County students in grades second through 12th will be on a rotation and attend school in-person two days a week.
Of course, all of that is subject to change.
We do know, however, some things will be the same as at the beginning of any new academic year. Among them are requirements for student health care.
Across the country, virtually all schools require that children be up to date on certain vaccinations, such as those for measles. Some require physical examinations conducted by health care professionals, especially for children planning to engage in extracurricular activities. A few even mandate dental health checks.
This has not been an easy time to ensure that children can check all the health care boxes when they return to school. Many health care providers were closed entirely for several weeks. Some were not accepting people for so-called “elective” appointments.
But this year it is more important than ever that your child be in compliance with school health care rules. If you are uncertain what they are, contact your school district office. Then make an appointment or two to ensure that when schools do reopen, your children will be ready.
