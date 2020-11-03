No doubt you’ve been caught up in the talking head gloom-and-doom-athon on how tonight’s presidential election is going to unfold. The bottom line: Don’t expect results before you go to bed and probably not even when you wake up in the morning.
When it comes to presidential elections dragging and heading to the courts, this won’t be the United States’ first rodeo if that happens. Look back no further than 2000 when we learned that chads could hang, get pregnant and could be considered “fat.”
George W. Bush wasn’t declared the winner until Nov. 26, three weeks after Election Day.
Hey, nothing new, right?
But it’s pivotal for voters to remember that there are more boxes to be inked in today, boxes that impact your everyday lives a little more than anybody who heads to — or stays in — Washington, D.C.
It’s our fervent hope you don’t forget about those and take them just as seriously when you head to the polls. Here’s hoping you already did if you took advantage of early in-person voting or went the absentee route.
Fill in those City Council and School Board boxes and don’t forget about the town you live in — those decisionmakers make sure potholes are filled on your streets, that your utility costs stay manageable and make sure you feel civic pride.
Already, 2.7 million Virginians have voted thanks to new-look early voting that was introduced this election cycle, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Of those votes, 17,979 are Rockingham County residents and 10,893 live in Harrisonburg.
Here’s hoping they didn’t take their local elections for granted, and here’s hoping those of you heading to the polls today don’t either.
Once that civic duty is done, then it’s time to grab the popcorn, slide in the easy chair and watch how the national election unfolds. And get ready to pop the popcorn for a few more nights. Barring a landslide, this may be a while.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.