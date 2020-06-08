Harrisonburg is losing a lot with the departure at the end of the year of Richard Baugh from City Council.
The three-term Democrat and former Planning Commission member placed fourth in last month’s primary to determine nominees for three seats in November’s election, and he said he won’t run as an independent.
Which is too bad, because the city needs his leadership and deliberative approach now more than ever.
One thing the city is not losing when his term ends is a rubber stamp, and there’s the rub.
An attorney by trade, Baugh won his first term in 2008 along with fellow Democrats David Wiens and Kai Degner in the election that signaled Harrisonburg’s change from purple to blue.
Baugh didn’t seek out the spotlight in his service to the city or aim to wield his power in lording over the citizenry.
He cares about local issues and did what he thought best based on the information available to him. After his election, he continued to serve on Planning Commission as the City Council liaison. Trust us, those meetings are not as sexy as they sound.
He probably sealed his fate among Democratic voters with his controversial decision in 2018 to join Republican Ted Byrd and IINO George Hirschmann in delaying construction of the second high school for a year.
Was that the wrong decision? Maybe. But it took courage to stand up against his party, and we are certain he did not come to the decision lightly.
In an interview last month, he described a lack of nuance in politics these days, from the national level all the way to local matters.
“You get an advocacy group to focus on a particular segment of an issue and then it just looks for three council members to accept uncritically what they want,” he said. “I guess if they get that, you can’t really fault them for wanting to go do that.”
Yeah, we can, and we can also fault those who accept uncritically what anyone wants.
It’s the kind of frankness and compulsion to think critically that will be missed the most when Baugh leaves office.
Hopefully, his replacement brings those qualities to the table, rather than the types Baugh describes here: “I actually think [renewable energy, affordable housing] are important issues, and I’m more interested in what we can actually do about it than whether we held a press conference and pat ourselves on the back,” Baugh said.
Summits, conferences, community conversations or whatever you want to call them are all good and well, but if they don’t lead to actionable items, it begins to feel like little more than political theater or “feel good” moments for people who want to talk about homelessness but have never volunteered to spend the night at Open Doors.
Baugh isn’t that kind of leader. He’s one that Harrisonburg apparently doesn’t deserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.