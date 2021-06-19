When Doug and Krissy Taylor, of North Canton, Ohio, lost their 7-year-old son to carbon monoxide poisoning in 2019, it was the first they had heard that such a death could take place on a boat. Doug is a firefighter and lifelong boater. He thought he was well versed in boating safety. Now, the couple are turning their painful lesson into a chance to help others.
Youngsters in Doug’s family had been dangling their feet in the water in no wake zones for as long as he could remember. He and his wife believed that was what the seats in that part of the boat were for. But safety officials told the pair their son was dead of carbon monoxide poisoning before he ever hit the water when they lost him that day. In the Taylors’ mid-engine, open boat, going at a slow speed creates a toxic vacuum of carbon monoxide fumes from the exhaust trapped right under the back deck where their son had been sitting. Carbon monoxide affects children’s bodies more quickly than adults.
“The proper way is for everybody to sit in the front of the boat,” Doug said. “Even the open air boats can be very dangerous to small children.”
It is just one of the many safety measures parents must consider when enjoying a day on the water. They must keep this and many other things in mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.