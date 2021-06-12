Spring brings rain, usually. And while there was a spell here in the Valley when we needed some of the wet stuff to fall from the sky, the past few days we’ve seen slow moving showers and storms that can pose dangers to drivers on the road.
Localized flooding happens, so too does standing water on roads and it’s during these scenarios that drivers should be extremely cautious. For starters, nobody should try to cross a flooded road.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, it only takes 6 inches of water to sweep someone off their feet and a foot of water can carry away a car. How’s that adage go? Turn around, don’t drown.
Yes, it’s not worth it if you see standing water on the road.
Then there’s hydroplaning. That’s when water gets in front of your tires quicker than the weight of your car can push it away. Even light rain, mixed with the oil residue on the road, can create a slick surface.
According to safemotorists.com, hydroplaning can occur in cars traveling more than 35 mph. That can be dangerous to all motorists on the road.
The biggest tip of them all during rain is to slow down while driving. Turning off your cruise control also helps, along with avoiding hard and sudden braking.
Nobody wants to get into a car accident. So, when it rains, do your part to avoid it.
All you have to do is be careful during the conditions.
